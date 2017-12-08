Menu

Advertising

Heavy snow to batter the West Midlands this weekend

By Jack Averty | News | Published:

Snow is expected to continue to fall across the West Midlands and Staffordshire this weekend, with the Met Office warning of heavy snow on Sunday.

Weather forecasters have said snow is expected to fall overnight tonight and tomorrow, with it anticipated to be between two and five centimetres deep.

Roads are once again expected to be icy with drivers warned to take care.

However conditions are only set to worsen as the weekend goes on as the Met Office has said that heavy snow is likely over parts of the Midlands on Sunday. It has warned people that rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

The area covered by the amber weather warning. Picture from the Met Office

A spokesman added: "There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

Snow could be up to 20cm deep, with at least 10cm expected.

News
Jack Averty

By Jack Averty
Senior Reporter - @javerty_star

Reporter with the Express & Star, based at head office in Wolverhampton

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News