Heavy snow to batter the West Midlands this weekend

Weather forecasters have said snow is expected to fall overnight tonight and tomorrow, with it anticipated to be between two and five centimetres deep.

Roads are once again expected to be icy with drivers warned to take care.

However conditions are only set to worsen as the weekend goes on as the Met Office has said that heavy snow is likely over parts of the Midlands on Sunday. It has warned people that rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

The area covered by the amber weather warning. Picture from the Met Office

A spokesman added: "There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

Snow could be up to 20cm deep, with at least 10cm expected.