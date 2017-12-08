Chicken dinners on the menu if Wolverhampton cat charity gets donations

Wolverhampton's Central Cat Rescue is hoping to fill the bellies of the 40 homeless cats it is caring for this winter.

It has launched its Christmas appeal, calling on residents to donate food to the cause and make sure the cats are spoilt during the festive season.

Founder and chairwoman Jacqui Goucher said she wants to treat the cats to hearty helpings of chicken on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as lashings of seafood to ring in the new year.

She added: "They will eat all the chicken on Christmas Day, they all look like little Christmas puddings.

"It's like feeding the homeless in the cat world at Christmas. It will make their Christmas better for them.

"One of the most important things for a cat is their belly. I do like to make Christmas special for them."

Central Cat Rescue, which launched in 1989 and was later granted charity status, reaches cats in need across seven counties.

Miss Goucher decided to rush to the rescue of unwanted and stray cats after being left 'heartbroken' when her late cat Scaramouch went missing and was later found.

Donations of cat biscuits and canned food will allow the charity to save cash and instead use it to pay vet bills and buy the chicken dinners for the cats, she said.

Miss Goucher added: "We rescue as many unwanted and stray cats as we can, when we can. We rehome them, hopefully in homes where they can stay forever.

"It's never been a burden for me. You only have to look at them. They don't ask to have anything horrible happen to them."

Donations can be dropped off at 3 Oriel Drive, Wolverhampton, WV10 6LJ or call Miss Goucher on 07847360784.