We're in for a snowy weekend - but will it be as bad as 2013?
Snow is set to sweep the West Midlands this weekend, but will it be as bad as the spring deluge of 2013?
Cast your minds back to late March 2013, when surprise spring snow blizzards caused the region to grind to a halt.
March 22 2013 saw stranded motorists having to dig out their vehicles, scores of schools closed and 3,000 homes left without power as heavy snow blanketed the West Midlands.
It was the coldest March in 50 years and snowfall of such heavy proportions has rarely been seen since in the region.
Some enjoyed the white-out, as landmarks such as Dudley Castle were transformed into winter wonderland scenes, and imaginative snow sculptures sprung up in gardens as people got creative.
The snow forecast to arrive this weekend shouldn't be as heavy, but with fresh updates coming in fast from the Met Office, maybe we should prepare ourselves.
