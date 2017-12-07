Menu

We're in for a snowy weekend - but will it be as bad as 2013?

News

Snow is set to sweep the West Midlands this weekend, but will it be as bad as the spring deluge of 2013?

A driver cleans snow from his car on the Broadway Dudley

Cast your minds back to late March 2013, when surprise spring snow blizzards caused the region to grind to a halt.

Aaron Parsons and Stuart Rodic, from Stafford Road, Cannock, in their nine foot tall igloo.

March 22 2013 saw stranded motorists having to dig out their vehicles, scores of schools closed and 3,000 homes left without power as heavy snow blanketed the West Midlands.

Dudley Castle in the snow

It was the coldest March in 50 years and snowfall of such heavy proportions has rarely been seen since in the region.

The snow covered street in Willenhall town centre.

Some enjoyed the white-out, as landmarks such as Dudley Castle were transformed into winter wonderland scenes, and imaginative snow sculptures sprung up in gardens as people got creative.

Express and Star snow stories from March 2013

Snow stories in the Express and Star in March 2013

The front page of the Express and Star, Friday March 22 2013

Snow pictures in the Express and Star from March 2013

The snow forecast to arrive this weekend shouldn't be as heavy, but with fresh updates coming in fast from the Met Office, maybe we should prepare ourselves.

