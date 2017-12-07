Tram service re-opens after six months

The line between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Grand Central, which also serves the West Bromwich and Wednesbury areas, had not been due to re-open until Sunday.

However tram track replacement works along the Bilston Road were completed last Saturday, ahead of time, allowing testing of the line to take place this week. The full service will re-open at 5.15am tomorrow.

Phil Hewitt, of Transport for West Midlands, said: “This is fantastic news for Metro users and for Wolverhampton as it means services will resume into the heart of the city exactly in time for Christmas.

“These were essential maintenance works that had to be done and I would like to thank the Midland Metro Alliance and their contractors for their hard work in finishing ahead of schedule, and also the public for their patience during the works.”

The tram line was closed from Priestfield to Wolverhampton city centre on June 11, with St George's and The Royal tram stops out of action. Motorists travelling towards the city were also affected, with diversions along the A463 Black Country Route to the A4123 Birmingham New Road instead.

Engineers also improved the drainage before installing the new tram track and concrete and finally resurfacing the road.