Rare Marvel artwork signed by Stan Lee at Wolverhampton gallery

A collection of six limited edition prints, signed by Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, have been unveiled at Wolverhampton's Castle Galleries.

The latest instalment of the Superheroes collection has been released to coincide with the lead up to writer Lee’s 95th birthday.

Gallery manager Sophie Ruggles said: "Once again we have seen an increase in comic book sales in the last year, so it’s no surprise that our Marvel prints also continue to grow in popularity.

"It will be a privilege to unveil this new collection in our gallery and there is no better way to celebrate Stan Lee himself in the lead up to his 95th birthday.

"We would invite fans and collectors keen to get their hands on a piece of comic history to visit the gallery sooner rather than later, as we’re expecting these prints to be very popular."

The prints, which are priced at £1,950.00 each, feature a selection of Marvel comic book covers dating from the 1990s.

They include characters Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Iron Man and The Amazing Spider-Man - all created during Lee's reign at Marvel.