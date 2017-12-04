Library books spend slashed by two thirds

Cash-strapped Wolverhampton council has spent £177,000 on new books last year for the city’s 15 libraries, compared to £548,000 in 2010-11.

And over the same period the city’s libraries have had their opening hours cut by 40 per cent, while more than six in 10 library staff have lost their jobs.

Lib Dems in the city have hit out at Labour controlled Wolverhampton council for failing to protect library services, while the Tories have called for a review to examine the impact of the cuts.

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn backed campaigners and trade unions in a series of nationwide demonstrations against cuts to library budgets.

A Freedom of Information request showed that the council's spending on new library books dropped for six consecutive years from 2010, before picking up slightly over the last 12 months.

In 2010 there were 161 librarians employed across the city, but today there are just 73 – a fall of 63 per cent.

Over same period the city has gained one library site, the Bob Jones Community Hub in Blakenhall.

Opening hours were first cut across the board in 2014, as the authority battled to make millions of pounds of savings due to budget cuts.

Whitmore Reans library's opening time was slashed from 51 hours a week to just 15, and Low Hill library's hours dropped from 43 hours to 15.

The city's main Central Library is now open for nine hours a week less than it was in 2010.

Paul Butters, a Lib Dem campaigner in the city, said: "Labour in Wolverhampton have slashed the budget for library services by nearly 70per cent, cut staff and all the while Jeremy Corbyn has waived a placard and opposed cuts like this around the country.

"Wolverhampton council is out of touch and frankly disgusting, they spend cash hand over fist on pet projects – such as the millions they have wasted on the failed Civic halls revamp –but won't run our libraries. It's time they were kicked out of office."

Wolverhampton council's opposition Conservative leader, Wendy Thompson, has called for a review into the future of the city's libraries.

"It is outrageous that the book stocks have been allowed to fall in such a way," she added.

"This council is letting down children who rely on libraries for books, as well as elderly people in our communities, some of whom use libraries as social meeting places.

"When you consider the vast amounts of money they waste, it is appalling that they seem to be letting the libraries slip away."