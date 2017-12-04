Bridgnorth house fire: Police confirm victim was woman, 92

Emergency services were called to Cricket Meadow at around 8.20am on Sunday.

A neighbour reported there was a fire and that they believed the resident was still inside.

West Mercia Police said the woman had died at the property.

The force is working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the blaze.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "At about 8.25am on Sunday, emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a house on Cricket Meadow, Bridgnorth.

"Fire and rescue service officers, paramedics, and police officers attended. Very sadly, a 92-year-old woman was found deceased at the property.

"West Mercia Police are working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the circumstances around the incident, which is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Advertising

Three fire crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Tweedale were sent to the scene, as well as police officers and an ambulance.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue added: "The first crew arrived at 8.26am and could hear smoke detectors operating.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and found that the fire had self extinguished, however tragically one person was found deceased within the property."

It is not believed that the fire was suspicious, although a joint investigation between West Mercia Police and the fire service will now take place.

Shropshire Fire said members of the public with concerns regarding fire safety should call 01743 260200 for advice.