Festive crowd flocks to Bilston Christmas lights switch-on - gallery

Signal 107's Dicky Dodd roused the crowds with help from Wolverhampton Wanderers mascot Wolfie to the tune of Jeff Beck's Hi Ho Silver Lining.

The DJ took to the stage to claim that Wolves would beat Birmingham City in the pair's derby clash at St Andrews on Monday.

He said: "We're against Birmingham City on Monday, we're away, I reckon we're going to beat them 3-1.

"Who reckons we're going to beat the Blues? I reckon we're going to beat the Blues."

Dicky Dodd and Wolfie were also joined by Black Country comedian Doreen Tipton who threw bags of Skips into the crowd on her arrival.

The star took selfies with fans and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, and spoke of rehearsing for her upcoming role in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton.

Deputy Mayor councillor Phil Page turned out to show his support and commended the people of Bilston.

He said: "Bilston would not be Bilston without the people, so a big congratulations to yourselves."

Advertising

Dicky Dodd hailed the turnout as 'the best crowd' in three years.

He said: "I have to say this is the best crowd we have had in three years, it's great there are so many people here tonight."

Doreen Tipton, Deputy Mayor councillor Phil Page, Wolfie and Santa were greeted with a cheer as they switched on the lights in Church Street.