Houses used by drug dealers in Wolverhampton set to go under the hammer

The two homes will be on their way to getting new owners before Christmas once SDL Auctions Bigwood open up the bids next month.

Both Wolverhampton properties were used by criminals, with one found to be housing a cannabis farm and the other used for drug dealing.

Gurpreet Bassi, head of residential auctions at the Birmingham based company, is hoping the two houses can be brought back into use by families in the city.

He added: "We are conscious that both of these properties have been the focus of significant disruption in the neighbourhood and so we are working to bring them back into lawful and respectable use as residential properties."

SDL Auctions Bigwood has been instructed by a trustee in bankruptcy to auction the two properties at Villa Park on December 14.

With hopes to bring the homes back into use soon, the company has arranged for the houses to be cleared out ahead of the sale.

Mr Bassi said: "Both properties need refurbishing throughout, but they represent a great opportunity for buyers to bring them back into market as housing for sale or rental stock.

"Both properties offer a tremendous opportunity either as a home to live in, or a rental investment property.

"It will be pleasing to see them brought back into the market as living accommodation suitable as a family home."

The first property - 27 Morrison Avenue - is a semi-detached house in Low Hill with a guide price of £40,000 to £45,000.

The 'substantial' freehold four-bed property, which has been extended, boasts a side garage and gardens.

A second property at 54 Neachells Lane will also be up for grabs, offering buyers a chance to purchase the three-bed home at the auction.

The freehold mid-terraced property has a guide price of £24,000 to £29,000.

Each property is subject to a reserve price, which may be different from the guide price, SD: Auctions Bigwood said.

For more information contact birmingham@sdlauctions.co.uk or call 0121 233 5046.