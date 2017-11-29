Almost 1,400 back petition to stop boundary changes splitting Dudley

The Boundary Commission proposes to merge St Thomas's Ward with seven Sandwell wards to form the new constituency reaching Edgbaston.

A petition launched by Dudley North MP Ian Austin has now been backed by more than 1,390 people since its launch earlier this month.

Mr Austin, whose seat would be scrapped if the plans are given the go-ahead, said: "I’ve had countless residents, businesses and community groups contact me since the proposals were released to say they are appalled at these plans.

"They completely ignore the historical, geographical and community ties of our town and I think it is completely unacceptable."

Proposals would see Dudley's historic town centre split, putting its landmark Church of St Thomas in a different constituency than the ward which bears its name.

The St Thomas’s Ward covers areas including Kates Hill, the Buffery, Sledmere, Blowers Green, Oakham and parts of the town centre.

It has been part of the Dudley North ward since its formation in 1997, after previously part of the now defunct constituency of Dudley East.

Mr Austin added: "The thought that people could have to travel across Sandwell to the edge of Birmingham to see their ‘local’ MP is laughable.

"I’m urging everyone to sign the petition to keep Dudley united."

Campaigners battling to block the proposed boundary changes include councillors representing the St Thomas's ward - who claim the plans would ‘rip the heart out’ of the town.

In a joint statement issued earlier this month, Councillors Shaukat Ali, Steve Waltho and Shaneila Mughal said: "We think these proposals are terrible for the community we serve and the businesses in the town centre we represent.

“Why should our ward be chucked in with seven Sandwell wards in a constituency stretching miles and miles to the edge of Birmingham?

“We represent the heart of Dudley and it should not be ripped out like this. We’re asking residents, businesses, charities and community groups to write to the Boundary Commission and urge them to think again.”

The Boundary Commission plans are part of a government pledge to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600.

See the petition at at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stop-boundary-changes-splitting-our-town