Kenny on tune for light switch-on

It is the first time Sedgley will have festive lights.

The switch-on event is on December 3.

Entertainment will be provided on stage at the Bullring. Among those performing will be cabaret singer Kenny, who lives Sedgley.

He said: "It is the first time there has been a light switch-on in Sedgley, so I'm delighted to be there to support it.

"It will be a great event for the community and I'd encourage as many people to come out for it a possible.

"Anything to get people coming into Sedgley is a good thing."

The event takes place from 4pm to 7pm.

The High Street will be narrowed to a single lane while Dean Street will be closed off.

Advertising

Ettymore Road will be partially closed.

A Christmas tree will be put up on Sedgley Bullring and the lights through the town centre will be switched on.

Sedgley councillor Michael Evans said: “I think it is a great event for Sedgley.”

Organiser Shaun Keasey added: “It is a testament to the effort of all involved that we have managed to close the town centre whilst ensuring buses and traffic can continue to flow.”