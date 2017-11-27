Manager and golf enthusiast Steve dies at 50

Steve, from Shrewsbury, had joined the company, publisher of the Shropshire Star and Express & Star, as a production operator at Ketley in 1986 and was to work for the firm for nearly 30 years, being involved in many projects across the group.

He was a keen golfer and a past captain, secretary, and treasurer of the MNA Golf Society. He also organised the Ryder Cup golf competition between the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, captaining both teams in the process.

Steve, who had battled leukaemia, leaves a widow, Sue, son Myles, stepchildren Elliot and Olivia, and a grandchild. Funeral details will be announced later.

Petra Emmerson, Shropshire Newspapers advertisement manager, said: "He had a lot of friends, including myself. He was a charming, lovely guy who everybody thought a lot of."

Danny Saxon, MNA operations manager, said: "The overriding thing with Steve was that he was just so helpful and would always go out of his way to do anything for anybody.

"In his roles later on in his career he was around every department and got to know pretty much everyone throughout the business, and everybody loved seeing his little cheeky smile when he came into the office. He was really liked by all."

Promoted to deputy production manager in 2003, he also assumed the role of health and safety officer for Shropshire Newspapers. In 2008 he transferred to the Express & Star at Wolverhampton and was promoted to operations manager.

In 2012, Steve took up the role of MNA facilities manager, a position he held until he left the company in June 2016.

Among the projects he was involved with were clearing the MNA's site in West Bromwich, refurbishing its Porthmadog and Tenby flats and an asbestos removal scheme at Ketley.

Steve had grown up in Shrewsbury and became a golf enthusiast from an early age, being so keen that he would go to his club before dawn and wait for first light so that he could play as many holes as possible.

Danny said: "He also loved snowboarding. He started off skiing, and quickly went over to snowboarding, which he adored. He used to like going with his lad, Myles, and the rest of his family and friends."