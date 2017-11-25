Midlands weather: Temperatures plunge as snow flurries arrive

The mercury fell well below zero in parts of the country overnight, with parts of Yorkshire experiencing -5.2C (22F).

There were smatterings of snow in parts of the West Midlands, while police reported icy conditions.

Some of the snow which fell in north Shropshire today. Picture: CeCe

Public Health England has warned people to prepare for a prolonged spell of cold weather, and advised those most at risk to take precautions.

Figures earlier this week showed there were more than 34,000 "excess deaths" across England and Wales over the last winter period, the second highest level in eight years.

Dr Thomas Waite, of their Extreme Events team, said: "We're well used to winter in this country so most people know what to do to protect their health before and during cold spells.

"But there are people who may not take precautions and who are at a very real risk.

"We know that every winter thousands of people fall ill and many die because of exposure to cold both in the home and while outdoors.

"Those most at risk include older people, very young children and those with conditions like heart and lung disease."

The snow this morning. Picture: Stuart Dawson

The Met Office warned the cold weather would remain on Sunday, with a short-lived milder day on Monday, before a prolonged period of low temperatures throughout next week and the following week.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: "The forecast is a day of sunshine and wintry showers, mostly across the north and west.

"It will generally be dry across the central and eastern parts of England.

"In the north and west of Scotland, the showers will be wintry at times and over higher ground we are likely to see snow, although it could fall on lower ground as well.

"It will be a cold and breezy day, feeling incredibly cold for November.

"Highs across the UK will be seven degrees at best, feeling colder in the wind. There will be a risk of ice throughout Saturday night into Sunday as well."

Travellers faced cancellations, suspended services and delays on some rail services in the south-east throughout Saturday morning, but trains were running normally again by 1.30pm.

National Rail tweeted: "CLEARED: Disruption to Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services caused by ice preventing trains getting electricity from the third rail has now ended. #UKWeather."