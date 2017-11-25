Tree of Light is launched in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre

The giant gold-baubled Christmas tree in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre was lit up by the mayoress Asha Mattu in the absence of her husband, Councillor Elias Mattu, who was unable to attend due to illness.

The names of loved ones who have died are posted up around the tree in remembrance of them for a minimum donation of £5, often accompanied by poignant messages. Around 540 names have so far been displayed.

Also present at Wednesday's launch were Wolverhampton Rotarians Alan Jacques, chairman of the Tree of Remembrance committee, and club president Stuart Williams.

More than £100,000 has been raised by the project since its inception in 2004. The names are also published in the Express and Star.

Organisers say names and messages have been pouring into collection points after almost 1,000 letters were mailed out inviting people to take part. The charities due to benefit this year are Compton Hospice, The MS Centre in Newbridge and The Alzheimer's Society.

The idea for the tree came initially from fellow Rotarians in Telford, and it was decided to start a similar fundraiser,originally called the Tree of Faith, in Wolverhampton.

The 30ft spruce, from Cannock Chase, is located under the new atrium on the lower floor of the Mander Centre rising into the upper storey. Six purpose-made plinths have also been set up around the tree on which to display messages.

Richard Walton, on the Tree of Remembrance committee, said: "The appeal has some very loyal supporters who come back year after year, while others might see it as they're shopping in the Mander Centre or simply passing through and decide it's something they would like to do, too.

Advertising

"Making a donation in memory of a loved one is a very personal way of helping good causes, and it was nice to see one or two donors at the event as well," he added.

The small launch party also included Richard Scharenguivel, the manager of the Mander Centre, and the deputy mayor, Councillor Phil Page.

For those who would like to take part, a Free Post envelope for posting applications can be found at Millers jewellers in Cleveland Street, Wolverhampton, and Peter Posh in Upper Green, Tettenhall, where the messages can also be handed in. Alternatively they can be posted in a dedicated yellow box by the tree itself. The names will also be printed on The Rotary Club website.

Each year, Wolverhampton Rotary Club gives around £50,000 to charities. The funds are raised by the club’s 60 members through a variety of activities, which, at Christmas, include the Tree of Remembrance and the Santa's sleigh street collections.