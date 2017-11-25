Train operator supports cyclists peddling to Walsall station in £380k project

London Midland is installing new cycle hubs at four major railway stations, including Walsall.

Cyclists will also have access to pumps and puncture repair equipment.

Alongside the new bike parking spaces and repair hubs, high-tech monitoring systems will provide real-time data to cyclists about space availability.

This is coupled with increased security and anti-theft measures, including improved CCTV and smart lighting systems.

The aim of the scheme is to make travel simpler for passengers looking to leave the car at home and cycle to and from the station.

The other hubs will be installed at Bletchley, Northampton and Watford stations.

Richard Brooks, commercial director at London Midland, said: “Our aim is to provide simply better journeys for all of our passengers and investing in cycling infrastructure across our network is part of that.

“Cycling has become increasingly popular across the country and we wanted to make sure that the facilities were in place to allow people to leave their bikes at the station in a safe and secure environment.”

The train operating company recently sponsored and entered a team into the inaugural Vélo Birmingham cycling event. The Vélo partnership has been short-listed for a national Cycle-Rail award.