Former Girls' High student becomes first woman Black Rod

Sarah Clarke, a former director of Wimbledon tennis championships, will take up the largely ceremonial role next year from incumbent David Leakey.

Ms Clarke grew up in the city and attended Wolverhampton Girls High School. She carved out a highly successful 30-year career in events management that saw her work for the 2012 Olympic Games, the London marathon and UK Sport.

Her new role as a senior official at the House of Lords will see her be formally known as Lady Usher of the Black Rod.

Ms Clarke said: “I am both deeply honoured and delighted to be invited to take up the role of Black Rod.

“Over many years I have been fortunate to work at the heart of some of the world’s most complex events and institutions.

"To be given the opportunity to join such an experienced and dedicated team is a great privilege.

"The House of Lords is a place where the smallest detail is as important as the big picture and the depth of heritage and tradition is second to none. I am truly looking forward to starting work.”

The post is most visible at the annual state opening of Parliament, when Black Rod is sent from the Lords to the House of Commons to summon MPs to hear the Queen’s speech.

The ceremony involves the door to the Commons being slammed in Black Rod’s face. He – as it has been until now – uses his staff to knock three times on the door and gain admittance.

Black Rod also organises other ceremonial events, and is responsible for 'business resilience and continuity planning' for the House of Lords.

That department includes Black Rod’s deputy the yeoman usher, and the House of Lords doorkeepers.

Black Rod is also officially responsible for royal sections of Parliament, such as the robing room and the royal gallery. They report to the clerk of the parliaments, who is in overall charge of the administration of the houses.

Lord Fowler, Speaker of the House of Lords said: “I am very pleased to welcome Sarah Clarke to the role of Black Rod. As the first woman to take on the role, this is a historic moment for the House."