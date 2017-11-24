Quick-thinking passers-by save man's life in Bilston

Passers-by rushed to the aid of a man when he went into cardiac arrest in Bilston on Monday.

Members of the public were quick to start CPR before emergency services arrived and took over in Broad Street.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We would like to praise the members of the public who had the quick thinking to start CPR before the arrival of the emergency services.

"Every second counts when a patient is in cardiac arrest, so by starting CPR as early as possibly, they helped to give the man the best chance of survival."

Paramedics were alerted to the emergency, which took place near the Dog an Partridge pub, at 3.13pm.

An ambulance along with the West Midlands Triage Team - made up of a paramedic, police officer and mental health nurse - were dispatched to the scene, WMAS confirmed.

The team then delivered CPR and advanced life support before the man was taken to the city's New Cross Hospital.

The West Midlands Triage team said the call-out was the fifth serious incident it had attended on Monday, tweeting: "CPR started by members of the public and continued by ourselves, gaining a return of spontaneous circulation.

"Patient in hospital and making good recovery."