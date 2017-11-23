Bridge players raised £1,000 for Wolverhampton's Compton Hospice

A 44-strong group of friends united to raise £1,000 for Wolverhampton's Compton Hospice during their special bridge fundraiser earlier this month.

Organiser Sybil Taylor opened up her Trescott home, shuffling around furniture to transform a handful of rooms into a card-player's paradise.

The mother-of-two said: "The girls I play bridge with all worked so hard. It was brilliant. I did it a couple of years ago but didn't raise this much.

"Everybody was kind, they were all supportive. We all just got together and did it. It was fun."

Mrs Taylor has raised more than £25,000 for good causes across the region after hosting a range of fundraisers over the past two decades.

Good causes she has supported, always with friends and family by her side, also include Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, as well as children's hospice Hope House.

Mrs Taylor, who is also grandmother-of-four, said: "I'm thrilled. I'm pretty chuffed with what I have been able to do. I have raised a lot of money but it's been very rewarding.

"I know lots of people who have been taken into Compton Hospice's care and they are just wonderful, and to have such a wonderful place on our doorstep, we are very lucky.

"I have done a lot of riding in my life and I think the air ambulance is the most amazing service for country lovers. Accidents happen, especially with horses. They are not government funded, they all do it on charity.

"They are just great people and offer a wonderful service. We are lucky in Britain having them."