COMMENT: Onus on council to sort out Wolverhampton Civic halls mess

The £14.4 million refurb of the 80-year-old Grade II listed building was announced with great fanfare in 2015.

A swanky interior featuring new balconies, bigger stages and extra capacity for 800 across the Wulfrun and Civic halls would attract bigger bands and more punters, helping to revitalise nightlife in the city.

Or so we were told.

But now, two years after the work started, the future of the popular venue is hanging in the balance after the Labour-led city council admitted there were 'major issues' with the building.

It seems that these 'major issues' – including the requirement for a new roof, and the fact that the entire electrical system needs replacing – were not apparent during initial surveys of the venue.

According to the council, they only revealed themselves once 'more intrusive' – and no doubt more expensive – survey work had been commissioned.

The refurb has been a disaster from the very start, with the expected permanent opening repeatedly delayed after workers found asbestos on site and 'additional works' that needed addressing.

Even if the work does resume, the earliest possible permanent opening would be late 2019.

Advertising

The authority, which prides itself on its transparency, refused to officially reveal the likely cost of the job, but council sources say that the new figure is expected to be more than £36m – some £21.6m bigger than the initial quote.

It means that along with the budget-busting renovations to the railways station and the Metro extension, and the doubled-in-price market move, three of council's major projects are set to cost around £50m more than expected.

All this in a city where the shambles of the ill fated Summer Row development still lingers like a bad smell.

With the Civic bringing an estimated £4.3m into the city economy every year, saving it is of paramount importance.

Advertising

One possibility under consideration is to dip into authority's reserves – basically the rainy day pot – to rescue the job, although a number of senior cabinet members are thought to oppose such a move.

An alternative would be to shelve the revamp altogether, and instead make small improvements to the halls on a piecemeal basis while they remain open for business.

There is also the option of applying for additional grants, although this could take years – and the work has already been part-financed by £6.2 million from the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal.

A worst case scenario could see the venue closed for a prologued period of time, which would be nothing short of disastrous for a city supposedly 'on the up'.

The damage caused by the intermittent closure of the halls has already been felt.

The loss of the ever-popular Slam Dunk festival to Birmingham took hundreds of thousands of pounds out of the city centre.

Meanwhile, the man credited with changing the fortunes of the venue, Mark Blackstock, left his post in in controversial circumstances in October.

He had been suspended by council bosses for reasons that have never been made clear, but there is no doubting his influence in dragging the Civic up from its early 1990s stagnation when it was prone to hosting tribute bands in front of 300 people.

"We're basically setting the place up for the next 100 years," Mr Blackstock said when asked about the progress of the revamp last year.

With no money available to complete the necessary improvements to the venue, such a claim now sounds ludicrously ambitious.

Council leader Roger Lawrence and his cabinet need to act now to decide how to progress with the work on the Civic halls.

The authority needs to restore public confidence that has been badly shaken by a series of calamitous over spends.

It is impossible to overstate the importance of the Civic halls to the people in the Black Country, Staffordshire and further afield.

But in case anyone needs reminding, the venue has hosted gigs by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Oasis, AC/DC and Radiohead to name but a few.

It is the scene for the much loved Blast Off club night, which attracted more than one million people during its initial eight year run, and is due to return for a Christmas special next month.

Only this week it provided the setting for a sell out gig from hometown hero Robert Plant, while it has also become the home of the Grand Slam of Darts.

Council bosses are adamant that they see the Civic halls as a crucial part of Wolverhampton's future.

The onus is on them to find a swift solution that restores the venue to its former glory.