Nineteen horses found homes after being rescued from land in 15-hour operation

During a 15-hour rescue operation, all 19 horses were successfully removed from the site on November 10.

It came as Redwings Horse Sanctuary received a call to the charity’s welfare line from a landowner about a large group of Shire horses fly-grazing on his land in Bewdley.

Notices were issued for the owner to claim the horses, but nobody came forward.

Under the Control of Horses Act 2015, ownership was then transferred to the landowner who requested the help of Redwings to secure the future of the horses as he was not able to provide the care they required.

Following a visit and assessment of the horses by Redwings’ Senior Field Officer Julie Harding, concerns were also raised for the welfare of the horses with the onset of winter and in light of the youngsters and foals being completely unhandled.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary joined forces with the Blue Cross, Bransby Horses, HorseWorld, RSPCA and World Horse Welfare to round-up a group of Shire horses, including mares with foals at foot.

Six horses, four mares, two of which had foals at foot, were offered homes by Redwings.

Four horses were offered homes by RSPCA, three by HorseWorld, and Bransby Horses, Blue Cross and World Horse Welfare all offering homes to two horses each.

Redwings’ Head of Welfare and Behaviour Nic de Brauwere, said: “It is safe to say that had we not intervened the welfare of this group would have been at great risk, especially with the approaching winter.

"No provisions had been made by the former owner for their ongoing care, nor had the youngsters received any type of handling, owing to a complete lack of basic care.

“This round-up is an example of both the effectiveness of the Control of Horses Act and of successful partnership working among the welfare charities to secure the future of a group of horses, the outlook for whom would otherwise have been extremely concerning."

Commenting on the operation and the horses rehomed to the charities involved, Equine Rehoming Officer for the RSPCA Gareth Johnson said: “This was a great example of how we as horse welfare charities come together really effectively when needed.

"We were concerned for the welfare of two mares and their foals in particular, and have now transported all four to a private boarding yard where they’ve been seen by a farrier and will receive all the care they need until they are ready to find new homes."