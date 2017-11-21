Nature reserve scheme given go ahead

Planners at Wolverhampton council have signed off the project at the Wolverhampton Environment Centre (WEC) off Westacre Crescent, Finchfield.

It will see the creation of a new nature reserve and a small number of public allotments at the site, which is currently home to four large derelict glass houses, a bungalow and other buildings.

Plans to build 14 houses at part of the site, which have been opposed by campaigners, are due to be considered next year.

Council bosses say the move means that 90 per cent of the site will be set aside for wildlife and will be opened up to the public as part of the adjoining Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve (LNR).

Councillor Peter Bilson, the deputy leader of Wolverhampton council, said: “The vast majority of the site will now be turned into a first-class managed public open space and nature reserve for residents and the wider public to enjoy in line with the Tettenhall Neighbourhood Plan.

“Making this land a local nature reserve indefinitely will doubly protect it against being built on by developers and preserve it for future generations to enjoy.”

The scheme was made possible after the council secured a grant of £285,000 from the ERDF Blue Network to transfer the area to the reserve.

The work proposed to improve the extension of the LNR will include woodland and pond management and meadow creation, improved car parking for walkers, self-managed allotments with their own parking allocation, new paths throughout to connect it to the wider Smestow Valley LNR, and new entrances from the disused railway line pathway into the reserve.

Cyril Randles, chairman of the Tettenhall and district neighbourhood plan, said: "We wanted the site, which has been an eyesore doe years, to be dedicated for public use.

"The current plans are not ideal, but they represent a compromise agreement. When we looked at all of the different options, this was, in our opinion, the best possible solution."

Earlier this year more than 2,000 people backed an online petition opposing the development on the grounds that it would ruin the popular five and a half mile South Staffordshire Railway Walk by bringing an increase in traffic and pollution.

