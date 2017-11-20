Slade's Dave Hill backs our Feed a Family This Christmas appeal

Now guitarist Dave Hill has pledged his support for our Feed a Family This Christmas appeal.

The Wolverhampton performer revealed he would be backing the Express & Star's festive appeal to support the county's vulnerable at Christmas.

The 71-year-old added: "Anything to do with a good cause like this, I'm happy to support.

"It's really good that the Express & Star is doing this. I'm very fond of the Express & Star, it has done a lot of things over the years and I have been involved with them.

"It's good to be part of something that does some good.

"I have been involved in many different things in Wolverhampton, I get a good feeling about helping to make a difference."

We are collecting donations of non-perishable food which will be handed to food banks and other charitable organisations across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice.

Advertising

Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Good causes set to benefit are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), Wolverhampton's the Good Shepherd Ministry, the Black Country Food Bank, the Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal will also support The Haven which helps women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness.