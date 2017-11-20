Menu

Advertising

Polling stations face the axe to save cash

By Annabal Bagdi | Wolverhampton | News | Published:

Polling stations are set to be scrapped in a move to save the council £1,000 at each election.

A polling station in Gatis St, Wolverhampton, near the adventure playground.

Wolverhampton council wants to get rid of one polling station in the Graiseley ward and merge two in Wednesfield North.

Graiseley's polling district boundary could be altered, with Bantock Primary School and Merridale Primary School used once every two years instead of annually.

The council is also looking to create a 'double station' in Wednesfield North at Ashmore Park Community Hub by moving the polling station usually at St Alban’s Church.

It could mean residents have to travel 'slightly further' to the polling station - up to one mile.

The council's special advisory group is set to recommend the plans be implemented by the council at a meeting on Friday.

News Wolverhampton Local Hubs
Annabal Bagdi

By Annabal Bagdi
@AnnabalB_Star

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News