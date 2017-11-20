Polling stations face the axe to save cash

Wolverhampton council wants to get rid of one polling station in the Graiseley ward and merge two in Wednesfield North.

Graiseley's polling district boundary could be altered, with Bantock Primary School and Merridale Primary School used once every two years instead of annually.

The council is also looking to create a 'double station' in Wednesfield North at Ashmore Park Community Hub by moving the polling station usually at St Alban’s Church.

It could mean residents have to travel 'slightly further' to the polling station - up to one mile.

The council's special advisory group is set to recommend the plans be implemented by the council at a meeting on Friday.