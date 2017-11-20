Advertising
Pair escape after car lands on its roof in Bridgnorth
A man and a woman had a lucky escape after their car landed on its roof in Bridgnorth today.
Emergency services include the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to Cross Lane Head this afternoon.
The car landed in a ditch and the two patients in the car were were assessed on scene by ambulance staff but neither required hospital treatment and were discharged.
West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call just before 1pm.
Four fire engines attended the incident from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington to make the occupants safe.
Claire Brown, spokesperson for the service said: "An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene to find a car in a ditch.
"Two patients, a man and a woman in their 20s, were assessed by ambulance staff but neither required hospital treatment and were discharged on scene."
Shortly after, police, ambulance and fire service attended a two car collision in Telford.
The incident in Holyhead Road happened at around 1.30pm.
Advertising
Two fire crews and a Shropshire Fire and Rescue operations officer was in attendance.
No-one was trapped in either car but it is not yet known whether anyone was injured.
Claire Brown added: "We were called by the police shortly after 1.30pm to outside Shell on Holyhead Road, Telford to reports of a road traffic collision. We had one paramedic officer on scene."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.