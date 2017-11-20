Pair escape after car lands on its roof in Bridgnorth

Emergency services include the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to Cross Lane Head this afternoon.

The car landed in a ditch and the two patients in the car were were assessed on scene by ambulance staff but neither required hospital treatment and were discharged.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call just before 1pm.

Four fire engines attended the incident from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington to make the occupants safe.

Claire Brown, spokesperson for the service said: "An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene to find a car in a ditch.

"Two patients, a man and a woman in their 20s, were assessed by ambulance staff but neither required hospital treatment and were discharged on scene."

Shortly after, police, ambulance and fire service attended a two car collision in Telford.

The incident in Holyhead Road happened at around 1.30pm.

Two fire crews and a Shropshire Fire and Rescue operations officer was in attendance.

No-one was trapped in either car but it is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

Claire Brown added: "We were called by the police shortly after 1.30pm to outside Shell on Holyhead Road, Telford to reports of a road traffic collision. We had one paramedic officer on scene."