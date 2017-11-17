Bus services axed in latest cuts

The eight-week survey into how best to spend the county council’s £1.3m annual bus subsidy has resulted in residents choosing the option which safeguards most journeys.

The council’s cabinet gave the plan the green light, also agreeing to work with bus operators, district and borough councils, parish councils and local community groups to look at ways of supporting some of services which it will no longer fund from April next year.

More than 96 per cent of all bus journeys currently made in Staffordshire will still be able to be made, said Councillor Mark Deaville.

The cabinet member for commercial said “While the vast majority of bus journeys in Staffordshire are made without any subsidy from the county council, some journeys are still costing taxpayers more than £10 every time someone gets on board and this is certainly not the best use of the public purse.

“Like all councils we do have to live within our means and when we need to spend a record £300 million on care this year alone, it is important that we work with the budget we have available.

“The option we have chosen means the most trips can still be made at the lowest average cost to taxpayers.

“It is the case that 96 per cent of all bus journeys will still be able to be made. In cases where journeys will no longer be subsidised, such as the Dial-A-Ride, we want to work with local bus operators, local councils and communities to see which are the most important to them and look at helping them explore other options for funding.”

Any changes to bus timetables will be implemented by bus operators from April 2018.