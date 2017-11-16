Tipton couple mark 65 years together

Now grandparents-of-three Jean and Levi Swann are celebrating more than six decades of being happily married.

The pair, who have lived in their Tipton home for the past 52 years, first stumbled across each other during a chance encounter at the town's dance hall.

Strolling into the former Tipton baths site with friends, the couple never thought they would leave the festivities with captured hearts.

But that all changed when then 21-year-old Mr Swann plucked up the courage to ask his future wife-to-be, then 16, for their first dance.

Mrs Swann confessed it was love at first sight when she accepted the dancing proposal from former builder Mr Swann, 86.

She added: "My husband came over and asked me for a dance and that's how we started talking. That was very nice, it was a lovely night."

The couple, who have four children and live in Bridge Road, then spent the next 12 months nurturing their new love before Mr Swann popped the question.

They later married in Wednesbury's Town Hall on October 25, 1952.

Recalling the 'lovely' celebrations the couple shared, Mrs Swan said the pair marked 65 years of marriage together with loved ones at Tipton eatery The Ridgeacre.

The 82-year-old, who worked at a Dudley cinema after leaving school and marrying at 17, added: "We've had our ups and downs but we are happy. When you get married, you have got to give and take, otherwise it doesn't work."