Customer orders £2,400 laptop - and receives £20 mop

The stunned gaming fan from Wolverhampton, who had paid £2,400 for the computer, believes he was the victim of a scam and has asked Amazon for his money back.

Mr Gander, who works as an engineer, was puzzled when his parcel was 'suspiciously light' and not an Amazon-branded box, he said.

"I was gutted and completely shocked. I wouldn't even use a mop. When I inspected the delivery address label, I could see that it had been tampered with.

"I think it had been peeled off the correct box, along with the tracking label, and placed onto the phoney box that I received."

CCTV footage from outside his home in Lea Road, Merridale, shows what appears to be a delivery driver dropping off the package – but he believes a 'bogus' delivery driver may have switched the packages .

The 24-year-old was initially alarmed when he alerted Amazon's customer services to be told him that if he believed his parcel had been intercepted and tampered with, he should report it to the police.

But West Midlands Police told him it was Amazon's responsibility because he had never received the laptop.

Mr Gander said: "I contacted the police on multiple occasions, however I was given the same response each time.

"I was told that it was Amazon's responsibility to report the crime since the parcel was taken whilst under their care.

"The police explained it was not my responsibility as I never even received the purchased goods.

"I went online and it looks like this has happened to a lot of other people. In their case it may only have been for £20 or £30 but it's still not fair."

After more exchanges with the online giant, which has a large base at Rugeley, he was told to send the mop back to company headquarters. Amazon has now agreed to refund him.

Mr Aaron says he wants to warn other online customers to look out for bogus delivery men who may be interfering with or intercepting goods people buy on the Internet.

Mr Gander said: "It put me in a situation where everyone shut the door in my face. The bank wouldn't help me, the police wouldn't help me and Amazon initially wouldn't help me. I'm glad they saw sense."