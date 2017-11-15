Police pursuit was 'carried out appropriately' before fatal smash

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) looked into the Birmingham collision after Dil Bahadur Subedi was struck while crossing the road.

It concluded a six-mile police pursuit through the city centre, before Mr Subedi's was fatally hit, was carried out in line with West Midlands Police's policies.

IPCC operations manager Steve Martin said: "My thoughts are with Mr Subedi’s family and anyone else affected by his tragic death.

"Our thorough investigation concluded that the pursuit was correctly authorised and carried out appropriately by trained officers.

"All police officers were treated as witnesses during the course of our inquiries."

Mr Subedi was struck by a Ford Mondeo, driven by Connor McCaugherty, as he crossed Belgrave Middleway on March 26.

McCaugherty was jailed for 10 years in June for causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The killer, who was banned from driving at the time, burnt his car after fleeing the scene.

Before the smash, McCaugherty was chased through the city by officers after failing to stop for police in Short Heath Road.

The police driver immediately contacted the force control room and was given authorisation for a pursuit.

Advanced pursuit trained officers then took over the chase in two other vehicles as the hunt continued through the area.

McCaugherty's car lights were off as it passed through a red traffic light and struck Mr Subedi as he walked along a crossing - at which point the pursuit was abandoned.

The IPCC’s investigation established police vehicles had their blue lights and sirens on during the chase after examining radio transmissions, as well as in-car and CCTV footage.

It also said it was apparent various tactical options had been considered, including using a stinger.

The force considered all safe, suitable and available options and there did not appear to be any other steps which could have been taken to end the pursuit sooner, the IPCC said.