Becky Hill brushes of outfit malfunction to deliver hits at Glastonbury

Becky Hill performing on the Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Donning a skimpy two-piece black outfit scattered with yellow smiley faces the 29-year-old was performing on the festival's Other Stage on Sunday when she had what she described as a "wardrobe malfunction".

After performing a string of hits including Crazy What Lover Can Do, Afterglow, My Heart Goes and Last Time she repeated the words “don’t cry” several times before addressing the crowd of thousands.

She also thanked the organisers for inviting he, before later adding: “This is a truly life-changing moment for me. I get Glastonbury now and I’ll be back every single year as long as I can be.”

The singer shot to fame, aged 18, after making it to the semi-finals of TV talent show The Voice in 2012 and has since scored a succession of hits.

Several fans took to social media network Twitter to praise her 19-song Glastonbury set.

@ShapesHQ tweeted: "Becky Hill is the best, what a voice! Acknowledging the roots of dance music in the set too, and possibly the only singer to ever double drop a drum & bass tune on that stage? 🤣 flawless performance 👏🏽 #Glastonbury