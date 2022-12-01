Kidderminster pub reopening on December 15 with special new name

The former Red Man pub in Blackwell Street, Kidderminster

At the end of October, the doors of The Red Man pub on Blackwell Street closed, ahead of an extensive refurbishment by Smethwick-based Davenports Brewery.

The new name will be The Post House.

The Post House's new logo

Inspiration for the name came from former resident of Blackwell Street, Sir Rowland Hill who is best known for instigating the postal reform, making the postal service something that everyone could afford. Its thanks to his vision and work that the first stamp, the Penny Black, was created.

To bring it in line with its other venues the pub is receiving Davenports’ interior styling, including bespoke branded wallpaper.

There will be pictures reflecting Sir Rowland Hill's impact on the postal service.

Kidderminster’s famous carpet industry has been acknowledged with historical references framed and hanging pride of place on the walls.

Commenting on the new name and refurbishment, managing director Baron Davenport said: "Whenever we acquire a new pub or refurbish a venue, we ensure our brand identity is very evident, from our interior treatment to our own rich heritage. We also honour the location of the pub, and in this case, it means not just its high-profile former resident Sir Rowland Hill, but also the rich carpet industry that has been so important to Kidderminster and its residents over the centuries.

"The Post House seemed the perfect name, our pubs are welcoming, friendly places – a place that should feel as familiar and comfortable as your own home, an environment that we hope our customers will enjoy.”

Chico Uppal, commercial director of Davenports added; “As with all our pubs, customers will be able to relax and enjoy a superb drink offering alongside freshly prepared food using locally sourced ingredients where possible. We’ve picked up two high-profile ‘best pub’ awards this year, significant awards that acknowledge the high standard of our food, as well as separate awards for our ales, and we’re hoping it doesn’t stop there. We have a plan of continued investment with several new pubs coming on board early 2023 – and several new ales too.”