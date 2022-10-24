Notification Settings

Bewdley's Becky Hill performs on Strictly Come Dancing results show

By Eleanor Lawson

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were serenaded by Bewdley's own Becky Hill on Sunday as she performed a medley of her songs in the results show.

Becky Hill took to the Strictly stage this weekend for a musical performance
The chart-topping singer, who grew up close to the Wyre Forest-Shropshire border, performed Crazy What Love Can Do, My Heart Goes (La Di Da), and Remember for Strictly audiences.

Strictly pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk took to the floor for Becky's medley.

It's been a busy year for the Bewdley-born singer, who has performed at the Commonwealth Games and the Women's Euro final.

Earlier in the week, Becky said that she couldn't wait to be the first female guest performer of the 2022 series, after previous performances from Robbie Williams, Adam Lambert, and George Ezra.

Following the special show on Saturday which marked 100 years of the BBC, the results show saw comedian Jayde Adams in the dance-off against singer and actress Molly Rainford.

Adams and her professional partner Karen Hauer reprised their Charleston to comic song The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let's Do It), which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood.

During Saturday's show the routine had secured them a score of 28, with judge Motsi Mabuse telling Adams she was "one of the best" performers but felt her dance moves needed improving at this stage of the competition.

While Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who previously achieved the highest score of the competition so far, danced their couples' choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune again, which judge Anton Du Beke had described as a "safe" option in the live show.

After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rainford, sending Adams packing.

The comedian has described her time on Strictly Come Dancing as the "best thing I have ever done in my life".

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 29 at 6.50pm for its Halloween Special, with the results show on Sunday October 30 at 7:20pm on BBC One.

Wyre Forest entertainment
Entertainment
Bewdley
Wyre Forest
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

