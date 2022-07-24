Thousands celebrate Bewdley's popular 1940s-themed Cherry Fair

Geoff Salminen with his 1937 Ford Model Y at the Cherry Fair

Entertainer Kevin Mack was among the performers at the popular two-day show held to celebrate what was historically one of the town's most famous exports – cherries.

It was held at Bewdley Museum, in Load Street, where visitors were given the chance to learn about the history of cherry orchards in the area and how they can support efforts to rescue different varieties of cherry.

Denis Smith

Sheila and Barry Jones from Birmingham with Mike Whelan from Stourbridge

Event organiser Amy Smith says: "It's going really well with lots of cherries, talks and live music. We're expecting up 3,000 people during the day. There's music all weekend. We ran it last year. The fair has been going for years and we've only missed one due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"It's a very popular event lots of people come. It's a good community get together that people enjoy with live music."

Kathy and Steve Cashmore from Chaddesley Corbett with their prized MG TC car

Members of the Midlands Independent Re-Enactment Association dance along to Glenn Miller

There were talks given by Bewdley Civic Society, an array of different cherry varieties to taste along with a range of trees and fruit to take home.

The event organised by Wyre Forest District Council in partnership with the society also had a 1940s theme with entertainment going on throughout the weekend.

Attractions included classic cars, vintage stalls and 1940s music.

The town once had a thriving cherry trade and an annual cherry fair, which has been held for around 200 years is put on to reflect its fruitful past.

Members of the Midlands Independent Re-Enactment Association dance along to Glenn Miller

1940s enthusiast Dawn McCracken marvels at the wonders of modern technology

Wyre Forest District Council’s leisure chief Councillor Graham Ballinger said the free event was a great opportunity to celebrate the history of the town, but that a decision had been taken to drop wartime references at this year's fair.

"In respect to the terrible conflict in Ukraine, we have decided against any soldier re-enactments, war vehicles, soldiers in uniform or any connection to war.