Rising temperatures force independent cinema to temporarily close

Lume Cinema, Kidderminster

The Lume Cinema, in Kidderminster, has experienced issues with its air conditioning as a result of the current weather, which has, in turn, caused its projectors to overheat.

The decision to close was described as "difficult" and "financially crippling" for the venue, but something which had to be done.

There will be more air-con units installed at the cinema during the closure and it is hoped work will be complete and the venue reopened by Wednesday.

Cinema programmer Lee Nabbs said: "We have unfortunately struggled with the excessive heat, and it doesn’t look like we are going to get a rest.

"We inherited the air-con from the previous owners, so we have had to close down to allow for improvements to be carried out.

"We have engineers coming out to install more air-con units and hope to reopen by next Wednesday."

He added: "When we took it (the cinema) on we agreed the deal and then Covid hit us.

"Because we were a new business, we didn’t get any support from the Government.

"The money we wanted to use to improve the site went on rent, which is unfortunate."

When the cinema originally opened, a crowdfunding campaign was held to overcome the deficit caused by the pandemic.

The project was taken on to make sure that Kidderminster was not left without a cinema and is a passion project for all of the owners, running at a loss since it opened its doors.

Lee said: "It is important that the community have a cinema to go to.

"The best way for people to support is to come down when we are back open.

"It will be cooler and the sound will be better."

In addition to improving the air-con, new speakers will be installed and lighting issues at the venue will be addressed.