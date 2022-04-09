Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Kidderminster entertainment centre creates 10 jobs

By John CorserKidderminsterWyre Forest entertainmentPublished:

Gaming company Merkur Slots has opened a £200,000 entertainment centre on Kidderminster High Street that has created 10 jobs.

Merkur Slots has also recently opened a gaming centre in Dudley
Merkur Slots has also recently opened a gaming centre in Dudley

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see Merkur Slots invest more than £10 million on UK high streets in 2022.

Last month it also opened a centre in Dudley's High Street.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Kidderminster and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

The new Kidderminster venue features bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low-stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500,

The company plans a grand opening at its new Kidderminster site on Friday, April 29.

Wyre Forest entertainment
Entertainment
Business
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News