New Kidderminster entertainment centre creates 10 jobs

Merkur Slots has also recently opened a gaming centre in Dudley

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see Merkur Slots invest more than £10 million on UK high streets in 2022.

Last month it also opened a centre in Dudley's High Street.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Kidderminster and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

The new Kidderminster venue features bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low-stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500,