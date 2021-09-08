West Midland Safari Park's Indian rhino calf Inesh celebrates first birthday

Inesh celebrates his first birthday at West Midland Safari Park

The youngster, born on September 8 last year, has been very popular with visitors at the Bewdley-based attraction over the last year – and can often be spotted with his mother, 12-year-old Seto.

To celebrate his first birthday, keepers created a range of eye-catching ‘presents’, which were filled with some of Inesh and Seto’s favourite treats. As soon as the pair left their sleeping quarters, they spotted a delicious ‘bread trail’ of carrots, which lead them to the colourful gifts containing a fun-filled birthday breakfast.

A large number one was placed on to the front of one box, to signify that not only is it Inesh’s first birthday, but he is also the first Indian rhino calf to be born at the Safari Park in its 47-year history.

Deputy head keeper of ungulates, Shelley Tudor, said, “It has been a wonderful year watching Inesh grow from a shy little calf, who stayed very close to his mum, to now a much more confident young boy with so much personality.

“Inesh loves enrichment activities and is keen to interact with the keepers during his husbandry training sessions.

"He’s brought so much fun and joy to the Indian rhino house and we look forward to watching him develop and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future."

Inesh’s dad, 13-year-old Rap, was one of the first Indian rhinos introduced to the Park in 2009. Seto arrived at the Park in 2015 and along with nine-year-old female Sunny and Inesh, they now make up a crash of four Indian rhinos.

Now weighing 496kg, Inesh’s weight has more than tripled since his birth and he will likely continue to grow to be up to 3000kg when reaching adulthood.

Also known as the greater one-horned rhinoceros, Indian rhinos are placid animals who are often recognised for their armoured and prehistoric appearance. They are classed as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as they face threats such as poaching and habitat loss in the wild.