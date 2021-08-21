Bad weather sees fun day cancelled at Kidderminster park

Springfield Park was due to host a summer extravaganza, but was forced to cancel due to poor weather

The Spring into Summer Extravaganza was due to take place at Springfield Park in Kidderminster on Saturday.

However, organisers decided to call off the free event as it was setting up, due to heavy rain and the forecast of more poor weather to come.

The free event was set to feature a range of activities, including a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as a performance from the Black Country Beatles.

The fun day was part of a weekend of events being held in the Horsefair area.