The Lantern Festival comes to West Midland Safari Park on selected dates between October and December

Lantern Festival will be kicking off the park's autumn season with a lantern trail – where guests can enjoy lighting displays, discover lanterns and explore the walk-through areas like never before.

The event starts in October half term – and will feature more than 40 light groupings, and up to 1000 individual lanterns.

Rochelle Zare, head of marketing at West Midland Safari Park, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our new event, Lantern Festival, this October.

“Welcoming guests back to the park for our events season is something we have very much been looking forward to, particularly after the limitations the past eighteen months have placed on events. To be delivering something brand new for our visitors is fantastic and further showcases our commitment to providing unique and unforgettable guest experiences here at WMSP.

“Visitors will be blown away by these amazing installations and lantern creations, and it will be a wonderful moment in reminding us of why events like these are so important in bringing people together.”

With magical lit-up landscapes, dinosaur lanterns, glowing animal installations, a giant interactive piano keyboard, rainbow tunnel and many other creations, the 3km trail has been designed to offer guests a safe and enjoyable evening.

The outdoor evening event will be open to the public from 5:30pm until 9:30pm on 25 selected dates from Friday, October 22, to Sunday, December 5.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the site’s Adventure Theme Park on selected dates.