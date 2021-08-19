West Midland Safari Park lodges plans for overnight lodges with Sumatran tigers

If plans are approved, the lodges will offer an overnight stay with the Sumatran tigers

The Bewdley-based attraction has lodged further proposals with Wyre Forest District Council for its second phase of the Safari Lodges development.

The two new lodges will sit inside the park's Safari Lodges accommodation site – which currently offers overnight stays with views of elephants, cheetahs and the new red panda.

The single-storey accommodation will be authentically integrated into the newly built tiger habitat, giving guests an immersive overnight wildlife encounter. Sleeping up to four people, the tiger lodges will feature an open plan living and luxury interiors, with views from very room into the new tiger habitat through floor to ceiling windows.

In a similar layout to the site's cheetah lodges, which also have single-storey access, the interior spaces will provide guests with an up-close experience where they can live and sleep near the tigers. It will also feature sunken hot tubs on private verandas, where guests can sit back and relax.

Alongside the introduction of the two new lodge stays, the plans also focus on upgrading the park's animal facilities. It includes a new state-of-the-art tiger house and outdoor habitat.

It is all part of the park's long-term development strategy.

Managing director for West Midland Safari Park, Chris Kelly, said: “Our tiger lodges are a hugely exciting project for us to be embarking on and we are looking forward to seeing guests’ reaction to these stunning new designs.

“The vital revenue that our Safari Lodges generate will be redirected to support and upgrade our animal facilities, and we are thrilled that our Sumatran tigers will be moving to such a state-of-the-art habitat.

“As well as creating a unique overnight experience for our guests, we are dedicated to giving our wildlife the highest standard of care; and our Safari Lodges are a further example of our commitment to building a lasting legacy for our animals, our guests and the park.”

The park is currently home to two Sumatran tigers, and it is the hope that this new venture will provide more opportunity to continue further with the vital conservation work needed to protect this critically endangered species. There are thought to be less than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, and it is the park’s hope that the new lodges will help drive awareness of the species’ plight.

The new plans comes just three weeks after the park shared plans for giraffe and white rhino lodges, for which building works are due to commence in September. It is hoped that when planning permission is granted for the new tiger lodges, works shall begin for these in October.