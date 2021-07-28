West Midland Safari Park submits plans to build new giraffe and rhino overnight lodges

The two-story lodges will offer panoramic views of the Park’s reserves including giraffe

The Bewdley-based attraction has submitted proposed plans to Wyre Forest District Council for the second phase of its Safari Lodges accommodation.

The new phase will offer overnight stays with the park's giraffes and white rhinos. The eight new lodges will sit next to the recently-opened elephant and cheetah lodges and offer panoramic views of the site's wildlife.

The two-storey accommodation will be authentically integrated into newly updated giraffe and white rhino habitats, gives guests an immersive overnight wildlife encounter.

The rhino lodges will be the only experience of its kind in the UK with white rhinos – a species for which the park recently celebrated the birth of two new male calves. While in the giraffe lodges, guests will be able to watch the park's tower of seven giraffes from second floor living spaces, which also have open balconies with views out over the plains.

An artist's impression of the new giraffe lodge

Alongside the introduction of the eight new lodges, the plans also focus on upgrading the Safari Park's animal facilities – including a new giraffe house and a state-of-the-art rhino and antelope house, both of which will offer the animals 24-hour access to both their indoor and outdoor environments.

Angela Potter, head of wildlife at West Midland Safari Park, said: "Safari Lodges have provided us with an amazing opportunity to improve our animal facilities, something which is vital to the welfare of our animals.

“We have large groups of giraffe and white rhino here at the Park, and the impact the new indoor houses and updated external habitats are going to provide for them, will be wonderful.

“It’s an exciting next step and we look forward to continuing to look after these beautiful species and work to support their conservation in the wild.”

West Midland Safari Park's giraffe and white rhino are both part of the European breeding programmes, which support the conservation of their species and raising awareness of their endangered numbers.

Chris Kelly, managing director at the park, added: "We are thrilled to be entering our second phase of development for our Safari Lodges accommodation.

“Since opening our elephant and cheetah lodges in April, the reaction from guests has been brilliant, and the demand for bookings has been exponential. This has only further solidified our intentions with moving forward and submitting plans for our breath-taking new giraffe and rhino lodge stays.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far with Safari Lodges, and in continuing with our unwavering commitment to building a lasting legacy for our animals, our guests and the Park.”

Once the planning submission is granted, work is due to commence in September – with ambitions for completion in spring 2022.

The submission comes ahead of the West Midland Safari Park opening its newest luxury accommodation Red Panda Cottages – which are due to open on Monday, August 2. Nestled into the site’s new red panda exhibit, ‘Red Panda Retreat’, the Nepalese-inspired cottages offer an unforgettable stay in a unique setting.