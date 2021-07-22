Safari Park animals keep cool with tasty treats during heatwave

Bakari and Biana the ring-tailed lemurs enjoy an ice lolly treat for the hot weather

The lions and tigers at the Bewdley-based attraction have been taking dips in water pools to keep cool during the 30C temperatures.

While other animals – including the Safari Park's giraffes, lemurs and meerkats – have been enjoying tasty frozen treats.

Keepers have been busy making handmade ice lollies, which are a mix of frozen water and some of the animal's favourite foods.

The simple treats help to cool the animals down – and also provide some fun enrichment during the long summer days.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for the West Midlands – which is in place until the end of today. High temperatures are expected both by day and by night, peaking Thursday before temperatures fall on Friday.

Today's temperatures are expected to reach 29C today, before dropping to 17C in the early hours of Friday.

Temperatures which reach 24C on Friday daytime, before a cooler weekend is expected with highs of 20C on both Saturday and Sunday.

All the animals can be seen on the four-mile Safari drive-through, which is included as part of the standard admission charge of £25 for adults, £20 for children aged three to 15 years old and £22 for concessions. Children under the age of three are free of charge.

Admission includes a free return visit when booking online only. Adventure Theme Park rides are charged extra. All tickets must be booked in advance.