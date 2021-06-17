New artists impressions show Red Panda Cottages at West Midland Safari Park

An artists impression of the Red Panda Cottage bedroom including a copper roll-top bath

Bookings are now open for the new cottages which will offer guests an immersive overnight experience – as the park introduces red pandas to the site for the first time.

It is the first time West Midland Safari Park will have red pandas on site

Forming the next step of the Bewdley-based attraction's recent opened Safari Lodges accommodation, the two newly renovated cottages are authentically integrated into the park's new red panda exhibit – Red Panda Retreat – designed to give occupants an overnight stay in a unique setting.

The two cottages, which are nestled in the Discovery Trail area, have been refurbished into luxury accommodation with Nepalese design influences. Each two-storey cottage has an open plan living area downstairs, with lounge and dining spaces. A spiral staircase leads to two bedrooms, one with a super king and another with three single beds. The double room also features a free-standing copper roll-top bath.

Cottage guests will have exclusive views of the red panda exhibit through vast windows

Window seats are also featured in every bedroom, from which guests can view a red panda right outside their window and watch the endangered species lounge and play in their new habitat.

The cottages are the next phase of West Midland Safari Park’s Safari Lodges accommodation

Chris Kelly, managing director at West Midland Safari Park, said: “The reception we have received since the opening of our Safari Lodges back in April has been exceptional, so we are delighted to be able to extend this offering with the introduction of our new Red Panda Cottages.

“Not only will occupants enjoy new luxury overnight accommodation, but they will also be able to see this beautiful species in a stunning and unique environment. The integration of our new animal exhibit with the cottages is a further example of our commitment to constantly improving our animal habitats and the overall guest experience here at the park.”

The new exhibit, Red Panda Retreat, will also be open to guests inside the Safari Park from August – and will be the first time red panda have been housed at the park. Red Panda Retreat has been specifically designed to showcase the species’ natural behaviours, with stimulating and enriching environments such as climbing structures, nesting boxes and plenty of planted bamboo.

It is the first time West Midland Safari Park will have red pandas on site

Red pandas are endangered and can be found in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. The wild population continues to decline due to habitat loss and poaching. The park hopes that this new exhibit can help raise awareness of the importance of helping to conserve this species and help preserve their numbers in the wild.

The Red Panda Cottage stays will include exclusive usage of the cottage for up to five people, dinner and breakfast, exclusive views of the red panda habitat, and two-day admission to the Safari Park and its attractions. Each cottage will also offer free Wi-Fi, TV, coffee machine and mini bar, filled with local produce.

Guests can now book their Red Panda Cottage stays, with selected dates from Monday 2nd August to 31st December now available to choose from. Prices are £850 per cottage, per night – and dates for 2022 stays will be released in the autumn.