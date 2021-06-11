History of Kidderminster in spotlight with photo exhibition

The exhibition runs from June 26 until September 4.

Generation: The People and Production of Kidderminster will officially open to the public on June 26 and will run until September 4.

Rare photographs and objects from the museum's archive will be on show to tell the stories connected to the town.

The exhibition has been designed to explore Kidderminster at a time when everyone has been forced to slow down and stay close to home.

Kidderminster became known worldwide for the carpet industry and generations of local families worked in the same factories in the town.

Photographs on show will depict how the town's reputation for carpet-making spread throughout the world.

The exhibition will show how connections and shared experiences between different generations were vital to keeping the industry strong.

It will also explore what has changed over the last century as well as what has stayed the same.

Local photographers, children and young people were also invited to submit their work for display.

These bear the themes of legacy, hope and the future

Musuem staff have also arranged for a free outdoor exhibition to be staged outside Morrisons supermarket.

This has been made possible by a grant from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Sue Hetherington, museum manager, said: "The grant has allowed the museum to display photographs from our collection to local people whose heritage we are here to celebrate.

"By meeting outside, we hope to put everyone at ease."