Watch: We visit Sandwell Vehicles Show at Dartmouth Park and discovered some real classics
Hundreds defied the changeable summer weather to enjoy an afternoon with some amazing vehicles.
Published
The classic, vintage and retro cars attracted families from all over the country the Sandwell Vehicles Show 2024 to Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich.
Young and old were impressed by the incredible motors at the event which was a collaboration between Car Club West Midlands UK and West Midlands Classic Club and Pat Collins.
Take a look at some of the cars below and the crowds looking over them.
The show ran from 10am until 3pm and a small entrance fee was charged with donations going to St John’s Ambulance, West Midlands Air Ambulance and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.