Watch: We visit Sandwell Vehicles Show at Dartmouth Park and discovered some real classics

The classic, vintage and retro cars attracted families from all over the country the Sandwell Vehicles Show 2024 to Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich.

Young and old were impressed by the incredible motors at the event which was a collaboration between Car Club West Midlands UK and West Midlands Classic Club and Pat Collins.

Take a look at some of the cars below and the crowds looking over them.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/07/2024 - Sandwell Vehicle Show at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich. In Picture: Chris Brooks from Shipley with his Spitfire 1500 1976.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/07/2024 - Sandwell Vehicle Show at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich. In Picture: Tony Clements from Wolverhampton with his BSA A65 1968 motorcycle.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/07/2024 - Sandwell Vehicle Show at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich. In Picture: Brian Smith from Rowley Regis with his Morris Minor 1000 1957.

The show ran from 10am until 3pm and a small entrance fee was charged with donations going to St John’s Ambulance, West Midlands Air Ambulance and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.