BRIT Awards and Paris Hilton lead tributes to Wolverhampton-born former One Direction star Liam Payne
Figures from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne, who has died at the age of 31.
Wolverhampton-born singer Payne, who was part of the original line-up of the chart-topping boy band, was found dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday according to reports.
The BRIT Awards, Paris Hilton and MTV have been paying tribute to the singer on X.
One Direction were nominated for 12 BRIT Awards and won seven between 2012 and 2017.