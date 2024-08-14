10 young ballet dancers beat off competition to join professional production

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ten young dancers from Shropshire have been selected to join a professional production of Giselle at the Wolverhampton Grand in September.

The group were selected from over 200 hopeful dancers from the West Midlands to join the cast at a competitive audition in June.

By the time the show hits the stage, the young members will have rehearsed with the English Youth Ballet (EYB) for 60 hours.

EYB Director, Janet Lewis OBE said: "English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

"The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company. They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.

"I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”