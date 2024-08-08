Zombie movie to be filmed at Wolverhampton club – here's how you can take part

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Sunday, August 11 and August 20 filming is taking place in KK's Steel Mill in Frederick Street for Bjorn of the Dead.

The rock/horror/zombie film features singer Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden and actor and comedian Mark Williams of the Fast Show and Harry Potter movies.

Anyone over 18-year-old wanting to feature as a concert fab should arrive at 4pm or earlier.