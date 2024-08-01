Magical night and great performance as Dorothy and Toto head into Oz

Have you spotted a huge rainbow over the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week? Well, it’s because audiences are flocking to see the latest UK tour of one of the best loved stories and musicals of all time, The Wizard of Oz.

For over a hundred years, Frank L Baum’s classic tale has delighted children and adults alike with its completely unique storyline, unforgettable characters and songs which are reminiscent of childhood memories, whether that be reading the book or watching the incomparable 1939 movie version on Christmas Day.

In this latest production, although all the traditional elements of the original are intact, it is such an unusual and exciting retelling of the story.

It's wild, quirky and even futuristic and the perfect updated version of a classic tale.

The Wicked Witch is suitably evil and scary

As if you need reminding of the storyline, but just in case, in sleepy Kansas, an unexpected cyclone sweeps young Dorothy Gale and her faithful canine pal, Toto away to the mythical land of Oz where their adventure as they follow their quest to return home begins. (After all, “There’s no place like home!”) But, hot on their heels is the Wicked Witch of the West hell bent on retrieving the ruby slippers which are firmly planted on Dorothy’s feet!

It’s the stuff both fairytales and nightmares are made of and yet remains a firm family favourite.

Dig deep into the storyline if you want to and you just might discover political undertones and drug induced stupors, but surely pure fantasy is much better isn’t it? Take my advice and simply watch and enjoy.

There is always a stand out song in every musical.

Did you know that “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” was voted the greatest song of the 20th century? What an accolade and as it comes within the first ten minutes of the show, the leading lady is under pressure from the off.

Aviva Tulley as Dorothy is beguiling and charming

The casting of the show is inspired.

Aviva Tulley as Dorothy is beguiling and charming, not to mention exceptionally vocally and dramatically talented. She has that rare ability to evoke tears such is her strength of character and sweet disposition. She is the ideal Dorothy but I know Aviva will go far in more mature roles too.

Her rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” created an enchanting atmosphere which remained throughout the whole show. It was as though she had cast a spell over the audience.

Following the great Judy Garland, there will be inevitable comparisons between the two, but rest assured, Aviva is magnificent. I felt goosebumps as she sang, because she is simply delightful.

Don’t tell the kids, but the doggie is not real, yet puppeteer Abigail Matthews’ ability to make him appear so is outstanding.

Although she becomes invisible and Toto takes over, she should be applauded for her performance.

The UK’s number one drag entertainer, The Vivienne, is sublime as the Wicked Witch of the West, with excellent vocals and characterisation.

The scarecrow gets ready to come to life

Although pure evil, she retains all the glamour and pizazz of her drag persona so whether you are an “Ozian” or a “Vivienne” fan, it makes no odds.

Loose limbed Benjamin Yates as The Scarecrow is captivating and kooky, while Femi Akinfolarin as The Tin Man executes complex choreography to perfection,bringing his character to life with cast iron determination.

Both exude comedic timing and are highly entertaining, but experience shows and so the comedy performance of the night definitely goes to West End Star, Nic Greenfields as The Cowardly Lion, who had the audience in the palm of his hand from his first entrance, such is his charm and natural ability to make you laugh out loud. Amazing!

Without giving the game away, some of the cast have two roles and the costume and make up changes in the show are unbelievably fast yet seamless, thanks to an efficient backstage team who ensure the magic spell is never broken.

In fact the costumes, wigs and make-up are vibrant and all the colours of the rainbow, pardon the pun!

The show is directed by one of the masters of the musicals, Nikolai Foster and in his innovative style the delivery of the script is fast and furious and the way in which he directs the cast around the stage is sweeping with complete freedom of movement, yet always controlled and precise.

Shay Barclay’s sparkling choreography is contemporary and high-energy, executed by the whole cast, but the hard working, talented ensemble who play everything from Munchkins to flying monkeys really shine during the huge production numbers.

The Wizard appears in full colour

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice have added some new songs to the family favourites we know and love and the magnificent orchestra under the supervision of Iestyn Griffiths and Sioned Evans completed a superb cast, romping through the score and ensuring the songs from The Wizard of Oz will remain in our hearts forever..

On the technical side, the staging of the show is incredible.

The clever use of back projections transport the audience from Kansas to Oz at breakneck speed, and then stimulate the imagination as we follow Dorothy on her adventure.

Ben Cracknell’s outstanding lighting plot, brings the make-believe world to life with unique flair and the special effects through the show must surely be award-winning. Wait until you see the Yellow Brick Road!

The Wizard of Oz brings the West End to Wolverhampton and is well worthy of a five star review. In fact ten stars would be more appropriate! Completely unmissable!

For tickets, visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.