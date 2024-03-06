'We all enjoy a trip to the dark side from time to time' – Our four star review of Bonnie and Clyde at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

I am not sure this musical was given the exposure or the recognition it deserves, instead slipping under the musical theatre radar, so it is good to see it entertaining audiences across the country.

Set in Texas during the depression, would-be actress Bonnie Parker meets and falls in love with a criminal on the run, Clyde Barrow. When she falls for his lifestyle too, they set out to execute a series of store and bank robberies which inevitably result in murder. Well, that’s the basic plot, but there is also the back story of the relationship of Clyde’s brother Buck and his long-suffering wife Blanche, who are just as integral to the storyline.

Let’s get the negative out of the way first of all. The plot of the musical is somewhat muddy, rather drawn out and in fact, half an hour could have been shaved off the running time. Act two felt as if it was made up of too many short scenes which didn’t necessarily add much to the overall story.

That said there are so many positives to focus on. Nick Winston is without doubt one of the best directors/choreographers in theatre today and has firmly put his instantly recognisable stamp on this latest version of Bonnie and Clyde.

His direction is pacey and slick and the scenes flow with ease. His choreography is imaginative and unusual and is performed to perfection by a strong ensemble of individual characters who are the backbone of the production.

The script is witty and intelligent and although it is a forgone conclusion that they won’t live happily ever after, our fascination and strange ability to find comedy in death ensures that there are plenty of amusing moments too.

Similarly, despite their evil deeds, you can’t help but like the characters and almost cheer for the plucky pair. You know it’s wrong, but you still admire their hutzpah.

Philip Witcomb’s set and costume design are completely authentic, creating the dark mood and atmosphere of the era and Zoe Spurr has created a superb lighting plot to depict the murderous moments and life on the run.

The “Bonnie and Clyde Orchestra” under the supervision of Issie Osborne romp through Black and Wildhorn’s score with ease and should be applauded for the quality of their performances. It’s the sort of music that makes you want to get up and dance!

This is a musical with incredible vocal performances throughout. Alex James-Hatton is charming and suave as Clyde Barrow, and perfectly encapsulates the confidence and defiance of the character, while still remaining the loveable rogue. His solo performances of “The World Will Remember Me” and “Bonnie” were mind-blowing.

His duet with brother Buck, “When I Drive,” brought the house down. His partner in crime, Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie Parker is delightfully deadly, leaving us under no illusion that beneath that sweet exterior beats a heart of stone and her vocals certainly matched her counterpart.

Their duet “Too Late to Turn Back Now” was a huge highlight as was “Raise a Little Hell,” which does just what is says on the tin; raises hell and the roof of the theatre!

Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde Bonnie & Clyde

Corrie star, Catherine Tyldesley offered an extremely impressive musical theatre debut. Her characterisation of Blanche, a god-fearing, respectable woman whose only crime is loving a bad boy was strong, and you could certainly tell she how hard she had worked on researching and getting under the skin of the character. And, not to be outdone, her vocals were also outstanding.

Ex-Thomas Telford pupil and local lad, Sam Ferriday’s portrayal of Clyde’s brother, Buck made you love his character in one moment, but then fear him at the same time. He and Catherine Tyldesley made a very believable couple.

But despite all of this, the vocal performance of the evening, in my opinion, went to Jaz Ellington as Preacher, who certainly “took it to church!” What a star!

When the inevitable ending does come, I was dreading a gruesome shootout on stage, but without spoiling it, it is not at all what you might expect.

The subject matter may be a little gruesome, but then the original story based on fact was a classic and so despite a world of gangsters, low-life and murder, Bonnie, and Clyde is perhaps a reminder that we all enjoy a trip to the dark side from time to time.

For tickets call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk Runs until Saturday.