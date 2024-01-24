Plenty of laughs for musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The award-winning show is based on the story of Jamie Campbell who as a 16-year-old in Sheffield, dreams of becoming a drag queen. He is also determined to turn out to his school prom dressed as a girl.

The show's star-spangled cast includes Finton Flynn who covered for West End star Ivano Turco in the title role last night. An accomplished musical theatre performer, he set the stage alight with excellent vocals and dance moves and is every inch the Superstar in a Wonder Bra.

It’s a rare talent to be able to invoke tears and laughter one moment and tears of sadness the next, but this he achieves skilfully.

Bullied and the subject of ridicule and prejudice at school, Jamie stayed strong and achieved his dreams, with the help of his amazing mother Margaret and his loyal friend Pritti Pasha, and well, you need to watch the show to see what happens, but suffice to say, it’s a happily ever after.

There are a couple of long-term cast members on board, namely Talia Palamathanan who is nothing short of perfect as Pritti, with a voice to die for and an understated but very warm performance. Not only that, but she is also dance captain for the show.

Dinnerladies and Corrie star, Shobna Gulati reprises her film and theatre role as Ray, who without doubt was the comedy performer of the evening. Her delivery, timing and comedic prowess should be applauded.

Jordan Ricketts, from Telford, as Dean makes his mark returning to the Grand Theatre in a professional capacity after appearing with several amateur groups there in the past. It is good to see local performers in principal roles.

But the performance of the evening belonged to Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret, Jamie’s mother when her solo 'He’s My Boy' brought the house down, leaving not only everyone in tears.

What really makes this show is the choreography put together by Sadler’s Wells associate and award-winning Kate Prince with some high-energy numbers executed to perfection by the outstanding ensemble.

The script is hilarious, but there are too many expletives which are simply unnecessary. The material stands alone without the swear words.

From the opening number 'And You Don’t Even Know I' to the fabulous finale 'Out of the Darkness' , Everybody’s Talking about Jamie' is uplifting, heart-warming and hugely and a must-see.

It runs until Saturday. For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.