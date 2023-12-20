Wolverhampton's Evolution Drone Light Show traffic review pledge

Bosses at Wolverhampton Racecourse where the event was held on December 14 will also due carry out a traffic management review after complaints that some people were stuck in traffic jams for up to two and a half hours.

The delays were blamed on a minor crash outside the Dunstall Park grounds and the sheer number of vehicles heading to Dunstall Park for the show.

In a statement operators of the touring show Yupp said: "We would like to respond to the issues that members of the public faced in trying to get to the Evolution Drone Light Show at Wolverhampton Racecourse on December 14.

"There were unusually high levels of traffic congestion near the venue. As soon as we were aware of the situation we made the decision in conjunction with the venue to delay the start of the 30-minute show from 7.30pm-8pm.

"This was to enable people who were struggling to get to the venue more time to get in. At the time of the show start approximately 85 per cent of people who had booked were in the venue.

"We would like to apologise to people who were not able to make it to the venue and are very sorry that they were not able to enjoy the show.

"The venue acknowledges that the experience for those customers fell below expectations on this occasion. As a result of this, the venue has committed to doing a full review of the traffic management processes that were put in place, both inside and outside the racecourse, to determine why access to the site was slower than expected and why people leaving were held in the car parks for long periods of time.

"We understand the disappointment faced by ticket holders who were unable to reach the venue and therefore couldn’t enjoy the show. Although many of the circumstances were outside of our control we would encourage ticket holders who were unable to attend to get in touch with us directly so we can discuss alternative options or reimbursements.

"For ticket holders who were unable to attend and who haven’t already been in touch - we would encourage them to email hello@yuup.co.

"If people have already contacted us we will respond as soon as possible.

"We were excited to see that so many people wanted to experience a drone light show for the first time and despite the issues that some people faced, we have received fantastic feedback about the show. We hope to be able to share more drone light shows with our audiences next year."

Around 15,000 revellers attended the sold out show featuring a 500-drone light display with interpretation of the story of the universe with music plus narration by TV actress Tara Fitzgerald.